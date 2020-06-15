Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem report out

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, Sunday. The post-mortem has been completed at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the autopsy report has said prima facie it has been found that it is a case of suicide. The organs of Sushant Singh has been sent to JJ Hospital for analysis to check any poisonous substance in the organs.

The last rites of the deceased actor will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna today.

The actor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 film ‘Chhichhore’, was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for the last 5-6 months at a private hospital in Mumbai. Some reports also said that anti-depressant pills were recovered from his house.