China raises alert level,Wholesale market detected as the new brooding center

China raised its alert level and started mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market which may ignite a fresh fire of Covid cases.The country reported 67 new COVID-19 infections including 42 in the capital.The wholesale market together with the premises are now sealed by the authorities.

In attempts to contain the Covid spread, the authorities in Beijing have conducted the nucleic acid test on 29,386 people who had visited the “Xinfadi wholesale market” since May 30, Gao Xiaojun, spokesman for the Beijing Health Commission, said on Monday.The market became a hotspot after it reported several new COVID-19 cases. Out of all the samples, 12,973 came negative and the rest are awaiting results, Gao told the media.

The National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report on Monday said that 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 asymptomatic cases were reported on Sunday.As of Sunday, 112 people with asymptomatic symptoms were still under quarantine.