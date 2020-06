The father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was 76.

A senior Shiv Sena leader has also confirmed the news of Madhav Patankar’s death.

Madhav Patankar breathed his last at Criticare Hospital located in Mumbai’s Andheri.

His daughter, Rashmi Thackeray, is the wife of Uddhav Thackeray. She is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.