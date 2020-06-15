‘Complete lockdown’ imposed in four districts as coronavirus cases increases

A ‘complete lockdown’ has been imposed in four districts in Tamil Nadu. The complete lockdown has been imposed as the number of coronavirus cases increases rapidly in the state. The complete lockdown is imposed from June 19 to June 30.

The lockdown was announced in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces 'maximized restricted lockdown' from 19th to 30th June in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. pic.twitter.com/ZkXN5Llf7Z — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

“Considering the spread of the virus and based on the recommendation of medical and health experts, an intense lockdown will be in force from 00.00 hours of June 19 and midnight of June 30,” Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said in a statement.

Shops that sell essential items and filling stations will be open from 6 am to 2 pm.