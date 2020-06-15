Coronavirus : Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all Indian citizens

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a meeting of all the parties of Delhi to talk about the Covid-19 crisis in the national capital.Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Kumar and Congress’ Anil Kumar were some of the leaders who took part in the meeting.

According to ANI, the Congress held out that coronavirus testing must be provided to all, as it is every person’s right. The grand old party also demanded the Rs 10,000 should be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone.

Furthermore, the party reported that the fourth year medical students should be used as non-permanent resident doctors inorder to offer help during the crisis.

Earlier, Kumar had stated that the Congress has been giving positive recommendations for taking on the deteriorating state of affair of coronavirus in the national capital and will do so in the meeting with the home minister.

The Union Home Minister had convened several meetings on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi on Sunday, first with LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and others, and later with the mayor and officials of municipal bodies.

The Home Minister then put out a spate of measures to curb the spread of the virus in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones to check the spread of the pathogen.

“Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days,” he added.

He had also ordered immediate transfer of four IAS officers to help Delhi governmentin the management of coronavirus. For that reason, two officers from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh were reassigned to Delhi.