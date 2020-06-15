Coronavirus : Govt relaxes guidelines on handing over bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to families

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered authorities to hand over the bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi to relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of infection but the mortal remains should be treated with precaution and as per the government guidelines. A home ministry spokesperson also said that three teams of four doctors each have been formed with doctors from AIIMS, and central and Delhi governments to inspect the healthcare facilities dedicated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

“In compliance with orders of @HMOIndia @AmitShah, @MoHFW_INDIA directs that bodies of suspected #COVID19 cases be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for lab. confirmation; bodies to be disposed of with precaution as per Health Min guidelines dated 15.03.2020,” the spokesperson tweeted.

The spokesperson added that the AIIMS hospital in Delhi has set up a 24×7 COVID-19 helpline for English and Hindi callers to take OPD appointments and talk to volunteers while doctors can talk to consultants. The ‘CoNTec AIIMS’ helpline number is 9115444155.