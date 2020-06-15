Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Sunday reported as low as 304 new COVID-19 cases, a remarkable decline in the number of daily reported infections in the country.This takes the total number of confirmed infections to 42,294.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also announced one fatality that brings the death toll to 289.

According to the ministry, 701 patients have made full recovery, raising the total number of recovered cases to 27,462.The new cases were detected over the past 24 hours after the ministry conducted than 43,000 tests across the country as part of its plan to widen the scope of examinations.