Coronavirus: Rainwater enters emergency ward of COVID-19 hospital ; Watch Video

Rainwater entered the emergency ward of Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra`s Jalgaon. The incident took place on June 14 and according to hospital authorities, around seven to eight patients who were admitted in the ward were safely evacuated.

“We have not witnessed anything like this before. There were patients inside the hospital and some even waiting outside to get themselves admitted. Due to the water, most of the equipment has been damaged. The hospital has faced a huge loss,” said Dr Pramod Bhirud.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Rainwater entered the emergency ward of Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College and Hospital in Jalgaon yesterday. According to hospital authorities, 7-8 patients who were admitted in the ward were safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/rUml6qZfVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

The heavy rainfall lashed the state on Sunday resulting in water logging in the hospital. The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the state will receive good rainfall in the next five days.

“Monsoon has arrived in all parts of Maharashtra. In the next five days, the state will receive good rainfall. Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha,” said Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist at India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.