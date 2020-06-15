“Coronavirus sleeps when you sleep and dies with your death”,says Pakistani Islamic cleric

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman lambasted at Imran Khan for mishandling of the Coronavirus pandemic that has infected 1,39,230 people and caused 2,632 fatalities. He said that even though the Pakistani government claimed to have spent 25 lacs PKR on every Coronavirus patient, yet hefty fees to the tune of 8000 to 10000 PKR were charged for testing from the individuals directly. Fazal-ur-Rehman also criticised Imran Khan for ‘fear-mongering’ about the pandemic by suggesting that the deadly disease had no cure.

The Islamic preacher claimed that deaths caused due to heart and liver ailments in Pakistan were labelled as ‘Coronavirus-related deaths’ to create an atmosphere of fear. He also criticised the Imran Khan-led-government for not welcoming the Pakistanis stranded abroad, adding that they have been subjected to innumerable difficulties due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Amidst the pandemic, Fazal-ur-Rehman also advocated for reopening of schools, colleges, and universities and hit out at the Pakistani Government for hindering the education of students.