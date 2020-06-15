Disneyland to reopen on June 18,as Covid recedes

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open on June 18, as the city tries to opens its financial resources amid a crippling Covid lockdown.The Disneyland was closed in January following Covid pandemic.

Hong Kong Disneyland,will permit only limited vistors and will enforce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a press release Monday.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks, and required to sign a health declaration affidavit.Thermal screening will be done at the entrance to the park.It is the second Disney-branded theme park to re-open globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.

Hong Kong’s social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, are currently in place until June 18. The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.