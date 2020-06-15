Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the weak opening of Indian share market nd sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian rupee/

At the interbank forex exchange, the Indian rupee has opened weak at 75.93. It has slipped down further to 75.97 against the US dollar, down 13 paise over its last close. Indian rupee had settled at 75.84 against the US dollar on Friday.

The Indian rupee is trading at 20.68 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28% to 97.04.