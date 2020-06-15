Gulf country announces a happy news for expats

Oman has announced a good news for all expats. The Oman government has announced that the visas will be extended till June 30. This was announced by the Royal Oman police.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have assured that the holders of Visit and Express visa holders that both will be automatically extended till June 30, 2020.

Last week, Oman extended the validity of tourist visas that are not used. Tourist visas that was issued from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 will be extended to March 2021.

The Department of Passport and Residences at the ROP usually issues 8 types of visas. They include work visa, employment contracting visa, tourist visa, express visa, student visa, family joining visa, temporary work visa, and multiple entry visa. Each one is different from the other in nature, duration, fee and the ROP website has every detail about them.