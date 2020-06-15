Health minister of African country gets Covid infection

The health Minister of the western African nation of Ghana,Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo himself announced the illness of the health minister.

In a state broadcast on Sunday evening the President said the health minister had “contracted the virus in his line of duty”.Ghana earned WHOs applause for its robust testing,which inturn resulted in filtering out and confirming more than 11,400 cases.51 deaths have been reported so far.

News of the health minister’s illness further fueled worries as Ghana’s universities prepared to reopen Monday so students in their final year of study can take exams.”If the health minister is contracting the disease, what is the guarantee that my son will be safe?” said Peter Owusu, who son studies at the University of Cape Coast. (AP)