Here’s the list of Indian actors who committed suicide ; see pics

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has sent Bollywood into shock. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra house on Sunday morning.This is the second case of suicide by someone from the entertainment industry in a month after Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide in her residence in Indore.

Here are some of the cases of suicide by Indian actors

Silk Smitha (1996)

A sought-after erotic actress of the 80s, Silk Smitha appeared in over 450 films in her career which spanned 17 years. She became a major sex symbol in the industry. She was found dead in her apartment on September 23, 1996 in Chennai. Some suspected foul play in her death while others said she was suffering from depression over debt accumulated from producing movies.

Monal Naval (2002)

Tamil actor Monal Naval committed suicide in 2002. Aged 21 at the time, she was actor Simran’s sister. She was found hanging at her residence in Chennai. Her sister Simran had accused choreographer Prasanna Sujit as a possible reason for the suicide. The duo had split just a few days before the suicide.

Mayoori (2005)

Popular south Indian actor Mayoori committed suicide on June 16, 2005 in Chennai. She was aged just 22 and had acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. Summer in Bethlehem, Akaasha Ganga, Prem Poojari, Chandamama, Manmadhan and Arayannangalude Veedu are some of the films she has acted in.

Kunal Singh (2008)

Featured mainly in Tamil films, Kunal Singh was found hanging from his ceiling in Mumbai on February 7, 2008. His dead body was found by actor Lavina Bhatia. Kunal’s father challenged the suicide saying his son’s body showed signs of bruising. Lavina was initially detained by the police but was later released as the police could not prove any motive. Several months before his death, Kunal had attempted to end his life by slashing his wrists.

Santhosh Jogi (2010)

Malayalam film actor Santhosh Jogi committed suicide on April 13, 2010. Known for his role as a villain in the Malayalam film Mayavi, Santhosh also featured in the 2006 Mohanlal-starrer Keerthi Chakra where he played the role of a military officer. Santhosh was found hanging from a fan in his friend’s flat in Thrissur, Kerala. According to police reports, Jogi’s suicide was due to family problems.

Sreenath (2010)

Popular Malayalam film actor Sreenath was found dead in his hotel room in Kothamangalam in Kerala on April 23, 2010. He acted in many hit Malayalam films such as Shalini Ente Koottukaari, Ithe Njangalude Katha, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu and Kireedam. He was a Shiv Sena candidate in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from the Attingal constituency. He also won the Kerala State Television Awards Best Actor in 2000.

Jiah Khan (2013)

British-American actor Jiah Khan committed suicide on June 3, 2013. Jiah made her debut in Bollywood in Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd in 2007. Her performance earned her a nomination for Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. She made another notable performance in the 2008 Aamir Khan film Ghajini. She was found hanging in her Juhu residence in Mumbai. Her suicide was investigated extensively by the CBI. Her mother claimed that actor Sooraj Pancholi had murdered her daughter which led to the prosecution to lay charges of murder and sexual assault, which failed in 2017.

Shikha Joshi (2015)

Shikha was an actor, model and classical dancer who committed suicide in her flat in Mumbai on May 16, 2015. Her neck had three small and a large cut. Her family has been demanding a CBI investigation after stating that it was a murder. She appeared in the 2013 Bollywood movies B.A. Pass.

Pratyusha Banerjee (2016)

Known for her role as ‘Anandi’ in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 7. Apart from Balika Vadhu, she also starred in Hum Hain Na, Sasural Simar Ka and Gulmohar Grand.

Kushal Punjabi (2019)

Indian film and television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his residence in Pali Hills in Mumbai on December 26, 2019. He was suffering from depression.

Preksha Mehta (2020)

Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide on May 26 in her Indore residence. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her family members. She was suffering from depression and expressed her disappointments regarding her career and failed relationships in her suicide note.