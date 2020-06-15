Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena marries Mohammed Riyas : See Pics

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil, a software engineer, married the president of the CPI-M youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), P A Mohammed Riyas in a low key ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

While the marriage has been registered under the Special Marriage Act, a simple wedding function is being held at the CM’s residence with close friends and family as attendees.

Veena is the director of a small IT firm, headquartered in Bengaluru. She had started her career at the Oracle firm. After working there for eight years, she became the CEO of RP Techsoft in Thiruvananthapuram, owned by Ravi Pillai, an NRI based in Gulf.