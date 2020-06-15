Lawmaker in gulf country ask to replace expats from this job

A lawmaker in Kuwait has asked the government to replace the expats working in jobs at the parliament. The lawmakers in Kuwait has been asking the government to reduce the number of expats in the country for the last many days.

MP Osama Al Chahin said he has tabled his proposal to the National Assembly or the parliament to “Kuwaitise” all permanent and temporary advisory jobs in the legislature.

“My proposal is based on the vital importance of giving all public jobs to Kuwaitis. Advisory jobs are very important in phrasing the [parliament’s] reports, recommendations and results,” said the MP. The parliamentarian called for replacing all foreigners working in various committees and offices of the assembly within a time frame to be set and made public by the legislature.

Earlier this month, Kuwait said it would no longer employ expatriates in its oil sector. Last month, a number of Kuwaiti lawmakers presented a draft bill suggesting a quota system for employing foreigners as one way to redress the demographic imbalance in the country.

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.