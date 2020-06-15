Maha Vir Chakra recipient,Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra loses battle to Covid virus

Lieutenant-General Raj Mohan Vohra,recipient of the second-highest gallantry award, Maha Vir Chakra during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, passed away at the age of 88.He was recovering from a heart stent surgery when the nCov-2 virus infected him and succumbed to the disease after a week.

Hailing from Shimla, he was commissioned into 14 Horse in December 1952, and as a major, fought in the Punjab sector during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. As Lieutenant-Colonel during the 1971 war, he was commanding 4 Horse in Shakargarh sector, where he distinguished himself in combat.

During the battle of Basantar River, his regiment, inspired by his personal example and courage, stood fast against repeated attacks by the enemy armour and destroyed 27 enemy tanks with minimal casualties to the unit. Throughout the operations, Lieutenant Colonel Vohra displayed conspicuous gallantry and inspiring leadership in keeping with the highest traditions of the Army,and had an attitude of always moving forward never backing-off