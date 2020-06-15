“Modi-Shah duo” were able to buy MLAs because they “amassed huge wealth in the last six years”: Accusses vetran Congress leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused that Prime Minister narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah has amassed huge wealth in last six years and they are using it to by Congress MLAs. The senior Congress leader said this in an interview given to ‘The Print’.

“First of all, let me tell you about the Modi-Shah duo. They only know how to buy and sell. They have amassed huge wealth in the last six years. And they are using their wealth to topple governments by buying MLAs. And therefore, for them, ideology is not an issue. For them, the only thing which matters is power and sheer power”, said he. He accused that the BJP of trying to buy opposition MLAs “to topple governments.

“As far as we are concerned, we are all one. We shall face the situation and the challenge and ultimately defeat all these people who have taken full advantage,” said Singh. “They took huge sums of money from the BJP and left the party. The mandate was violated. So, people, the voters are going to punish them very strongly”, added the Congress leader.