Pakistan frees two Indian Embassy staffs ‘reportedly arrested by ISI

Pakistan authorities has freed the two Indian embassy staffs reportedly arrested by ISI. As per reports, the missing embassy officials were returned to the Indian embassy after hours.

The release of embassy officials was preceded by a strongly-worded demarche issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the Pakistan High Commissioner – Moin ul Haq – in Delhi. The MEA had demanded immediate release of the staffers at the earliest. The demarche to Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials. The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities, said the MEA in the demarche issued to Haq.

The two officials of the Indian High Commission to Pakistan who went missing and were reportedly arrested earlier today, have been released and are back at the Indian mission: Sources pic.twitter.com/n9bFapLoV0 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

As per reports, the two officials were rounded up by Pakistan’s Inter-State Intelligence (ISI) after they were moving towards the Islamabad airport to pick up an embassy staff. Pakistani media claimed that the staffers were taken into custody after their car rammed into a pedestrian. Official sources on both the sides had neither rejected or validated either of the claims.