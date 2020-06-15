Patient gets shocked seeing the hospital bill for Covid treatment

Michel Flor,a 70-year old US man was so sick with Covid-19, that his wife and kids even bid him farewell ‘Good bye’.But the veteran braved Covid infection and the expert treatment delivered by the Swedish Medical center staff slowly pulled him out of gaping crater of death.

But the real part of the story is the medical expense he has to pay for his life.The Swedish Medical Center handed him an envelope containing the hospital bill-the opening of which literally flattened him.The bill was a whopping $1.1 million USD equivalent equivalent to 8.14 Cr Indian rupees.“I opened it and said “holy **** ! “ Flor said.

Michael Flor battled with coronavirus for 62 days at Swedish Issaquah, making him the longest coronavirus patient at the hospital.However Flor is saved by the health insurance policy he has with Medicare Advantage that normally covers all charges after the roughly $6,000 deductible for basic treatment.