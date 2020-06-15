Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower. As per the market experts, the sustained foreign fund outflow and weak cues from global markets has weighed upon the benchmark indices.

The top gainer in the market were GAIL India, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Mahindra & Mahindra. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, HDFC Bank and Titan.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at 33,228.80 lower by 552.09 or 1.63%. NSE Nifty dropped 159.20 points, or 1.60% to end at 9,813.70.