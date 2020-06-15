Study reveals that China, Pakistan have more nuclear weapons than India

A study released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has revealed that Pakistan and China has more nuclear weapons than India. The think-tank has revealed this in their Yearbook 2020.

As per the study,320 nuclear weapons and Pakistan has 160. But as per the team India has only 150 nuclear warheads. In 2019, China had about 290 warheads, Pakistan 150-160 warheads and India had 130-140 warheads.

As per the study, India and Pakistan, are slowly increasing the size and diversity of their nuclear arsenal. China is carrying out “significant modernisation” of its nuclear arsenal and developing a “so-called nuclear triad for the first time” made up of new land and sea-based missiles and nuclear-capable fighter jets, the SIPRI said in a statement announcing the launch of the yearbook.

With 6,375 and 5,800 warheads, Russia and the United States together possess more than 90% of global nuclear weapons.

The nine nuclear-armed countries—the US, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea—together account for an estimated 13,400 nuclear weapons as of January 2020.

“This marked a decrease from the 13,865 nuclear weapons that SIPRI estimated these states possessed at the beginning of 2019. Around 3,720 of the nuclear weapons are currently deployed with operational forces and nearly 1,800 of these are kept in a state of high operational alert,” SIPRI’s statement said.