Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral,His close relatives and Co-stars pay last respects

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal body was cremated at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.The closest to the actor came to pay homage disregarding the heavy rain which lashed through Mumbai at the time.

Kriti Sanon, who worked with the actor in Raabta in 2017, arrived at the crematorium to pay her last respects.His co-stars from Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma were also present at the last rites of the actor.The other actors to arrive were Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani, who paid their last respects too.