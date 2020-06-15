UAE announces bonus for employees in these sectors

UAE government has approved a new system to issue bonuses to workers in emergency sectors, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced.

The remuneration will be limited to medical staff at the Ministry of Health and Prevention “in appreciation of the pivotal role they play in countering Covid-19”. The work period of such staff under the emergency condition must exceed two months.

This was among a string of decisions announced on Sunday as the UAE Cabinet met virtually.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that he was proud of the UAE community. “Both citizens and residents supported the government and showed great societal awareness in adhering to the precautionary instructions against the spread of Covid-19. This guarantees that the UAE will achieve the best recovery once the Covid-19 crisis is over,” he said.