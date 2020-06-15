“Was Sushant’s death a suicide or a planned murder?” :Kangana Ranaut

national award winning actress Kangana Ranaut has came down heavily against the Bollywood film industry on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on social media in which the actress has raised severe criticism against the Bollywood film industry. Kangana Ranau has said that the industry treated actor Sushant Singh Rajput unfairly.

“How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak? Why wasn’t his debut performance in Kai Po Che acknowledged?” Kangana asked. Listing his string of successful films, she continued, “Why did a terrible film like Gully Boy win all the awards when a spectacular movie like Chhichhore was ignored?”, she asked.

“Why have these people not acknowledged my work, and the superhit films I’ve directed?” Kangana asked.

“Why are these people trying to put these ideas in my head?”. Was (Sushant’s death) a suicide or a planned murder?” Sushant’s only fault is that he believed them when they called him ‘worthless’. He didn’t remember what his mother told him. It is up to us now to decide who will write the history,” she concluded.