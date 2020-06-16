Army,Navy and IAF staff can travel in private jets for 1 month, Military emergency in LAC

Owing to the heavy military build-up in LAC,all military personnel-Army,Navy and IAF can use private airlines to get back to their units,the ticket fares of which will be refunded to them.As per the joint communication of the three service chiefs on 12 June, the relaxation will be valid for a month — from 10 June to 10 July.

The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has said Army, Navy and Air Force personnel — stranded at various locations because of limited available transport during Covid-19 lockdown. The relaxation to use private airlines will be allowed only for one time with in the above mentioned time.

Earlier,service personnel and govt officials could use any airline for their official trips,as per the designation government on 2009 made it mandatory for them to travel only by the national airlines-Air India.

The tickets has to be purchased from an authorised travel agency or from the website,which the government will partly or fully reimburse.