Coronavirus : Global COVID19 positive cases cross 8.1 million

Global cases of the novel coronavirus have reached more than 8.1 million, as infections surge in Latin America, while the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks.

The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25 per cent of all reported cases.However, the outbreak is growing fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 21 per cent of all cases, according to a Reuters tally.

Brazil’s COVID-19 cases and deaths have surged to make it the number 2 hotspot for the pandemic worldwide.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until early May to reach 4 million cases.It has taken just five weeks to double to 8 million cases, according to the Reuters tally.