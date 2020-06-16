Coronavirus : Govt orders to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards ; Here’s the reason

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is steering the Centre”s strategy to tackle the grim coronavirus situation in the national capital, on Monday held an all-party meeting and paid a surprise visit to the LNJP hospital after which he ordered installing of CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of Delhi government-run hospitals.

It was the second consecutive day that Shah held meetings related to Delhi, where the coronavirus cases have climbed to 42,829, the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

While 1,647 fresh cases have been reported, the death toll mounted to 1,400 with 73 more fatalities, said a health bulletin.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal scotched speculation of another lockdown in the national capital.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Union Home Minister began his day with a meeting of the Delhi chiefs of Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, the BJP and the BSP during which he appealed to the representatives of the four parties to shun their political difference and urge their workers to ensure implementation of the Delhi government”s coronavirus guidelines on the ground.

This will enhance public trust and the COVID-19 situation in Delhi will improve soon, he said.

Shah assured the political parties that the Centre will increase COVID-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions.

Later paying a surprise visit to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, Shah directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital run by the city government for proper monitoring besides setting up an alternative canteens for uninterrupted supply of food to the patients.

He also suggested psychosocial counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the service of humanity through fight against coronavirus.

The Home Minister”s visit came after television channels showed visuals of alleged mishandling of patients and bodies, and unhygienic conditions inside the COVID-19 wards of LNJP. Families of the patients had claimed that they were not being provided proper food and medical attention. The Supreme Court too had expressed concern over the “horrific” state of affairs after taking note of the reports.

Shah also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s decisive leadership, India is resolutely and collectively fighting against the COVID-19 global pandemic and the central government will leave no stone unturned to help the people in need.