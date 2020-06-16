Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 342 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 667 new recoveries.This brings the total number of cases to 42,636 in the country and the number of recoveries reaching 28,129.

The authority also announced the death of two people as a result of the illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 291 in the country. The death toll has a high number of those who had diabetes.

“As we always affirm, the implementation of precautionary measures is one of the main factors to combat the spread of virus. 40 per cent of the deceased had diabetes. All those with chronic diseases especially diabetes have to adhere to precautionary measures”, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government said.