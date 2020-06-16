Coronavirus : Villagers pelt stones at medical staff,ambulance escorting COVID-19 positive patients

Stones were pelted by villagers at an ambulance and a vehicle of health department at Tanda village Karnataka , which was fetching 15 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 to a hospital for treatment.

“A medical team along with some police personnel had gone to the Tanda village to bring 15 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 to a hospital for treatment on Monday,” Lada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalaburagi said.

“The medical team had an argument with villagers, which turned violent and those people started pelting stones at the ambulance and a vehicle of the health department,” the SP said.

“On getting information, we rushed more security forces to the village. I visited the spot and spoke to a few leaders. Subsequently, we were able to convince them and all of them were brought to the hospital. A case has been registered against violent offenders,” he added.