India-China clash in Galvan, 3 Indian soldiers martyred

Violent clashes between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were reported from Galvan. During the process of retreat in Galvan Valley, there was violent firing between the soldiers of both the countries. Major generals of both armies are negotiating to reduce tensions.

3 Indian military personnel, including a commanding officer of the Indian Army, were killed in the skirmish. On the other side, five Chinese army soldiers are also reported to have been killed and 11 soldiers are seriously injured. The Chinese military has not yet confirmed the casulaities on their side, but a senior journalist in the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has reported on the social site that the Chinese side has also suffered extensive damage.

Meanwhile, according to the news agency IANS, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh briefed PM Modi about the situation. Earlier, Rajnath Singh had a meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat along with the three Army Chiefs and Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Army Chief General MM Narwane’s visit to the Pathankot military station has been canceled.