Man stripped naked, thrashed for allegedly stealing goat ; video goes viral

Rajasthan : A man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and had his hair chopped off by three men who accused him of stealing a goat, in a village in Jhalawar on June 13.

The accused also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and made a video of the entire incident. He has been admitted to hospital. According to a police official, “We will register an FIR after taking his statement. Three people had thrashed him; they belong to the same village.”