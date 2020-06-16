“Secretariat has become centre of corruption”,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its functioning, saying that the state Secretariat has become a centre of corruption in the state.

In a tweet Priyanka Gandhi said, “In the government, the Secretariat has become centre of corruption, the scam in the Animal Husbandry department has exposed the system.”

“In the state secretariat, corruption has been going on. Are the chief minister and ministers not aware of it? If so, then there is a question mark on the government’s functioning,” added Priyanka Gandhi.

Her remark came after the UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested seven people, including the private secretary of a minister of state, for duping people for promising to award them contracts.