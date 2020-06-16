Supriya shares the fresh look of husband Prithvi Raj

The hangover of Prithvi Raj’s Jordanian ‘Aadu Jeevitham’ and quarantine has receded- which shows-off in his face.The wife of superstar-Supriya shared a clean-shaven face of her and husband getting cozy at home.

The actor who is known for his complete dedication,lowered his body fat to dangerously low levels to portray the real life of an Indian expat,Najeeb a native of Haripad.

And now, his wife Supriya shared a pic with him revealing that he is back with original look, i.e. ‘gym body with no thaadi(beard)’