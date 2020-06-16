Sushant Singh Rajput cremated, family performs last rites in Mumbai : See Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput’s select colleagues and family gathered at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on June 15 to bid farewell to the actor.An ambulance carried Rajput from Mumbai’s Cooper hospital to the cremation ground. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country, only a gathering of 20 people including his family was allowed by the police to attend the funeral.

Rajput’s family had earlier reached Mumbai from Patna to perform his last rites.The muted funeral, due to coronavirus restrictions, saw limited stars including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra participate.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who gave Rajput his Bollywood break with ‘Kai Po Che!’ in 2013, also took part in the funeral. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be Singh’s girlfriend, was also spotted. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who worked with Rajput on hit TV series, also bid goodbye to the actor.

Singh’s death has triggered a heated debate on how clannish Bollywood remains. Ranaut even posted a video calling out Bollywood’s dark forces that promote industry kids rather than outsiders and real talents.