Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law passes away

Sister-in-law of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Bihar, multiple media reports stated.

According to report, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin, passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar. The report said that she could not bear the loss of the 34-year-old actor and had stopped eating after the news of his demise broke. Devi died when Sushant’s last rites were being conducted in Mumbai.

Sushant’s ancestral village Maldiah in Purnia and his mother’s ancestral village Bouranya in Khagria districts in Bihar were enveloped in grief on Monday too, a day after the actor’s shock death in Mumbai.