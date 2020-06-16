Two more wild elephants found dead in Chhattisgarh

Two wild elephants were found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari and Raigarh districts on Tuesday.The latest deaths brings the death toll of pachyderms to five with in eight days in the state.

In Dhamtari district, an elephant calf died late on Monday night after it got stuck in a swamp, while a male elephant got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire at a farm in Raigarh district’s Dharamjaigarh area.In an another incident a big tusker got electrocuted in Girisha village coming under Dharamjaigarh forest division.

The state forest department officials have recovered the bodies of five elephants from four districts Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari, and Raigarh,since last Tuesday.Forest officials also suspect failed poaching activity in the region could have led to elephant deaths.

“The elephant calf was part of a herd that was roaming on the border of Dhamtari and Gariyaband districts. The calf was found dead near Urputi (Mongri) village in the marshland of the Gangrel reservoir in Dhamtari district on Tuesday morning. The animal died late at night on Monday,” said Arun Kumar Pandey, additional principal chief conservator of forest, (wildlife).

Forest officials are of the inference that the presence of elephant tracks near to the carcass suggest that the parent elephants had tried to pull the calf out of danger.Officials are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of its death.