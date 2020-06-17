All India Traders body calls for boycott of Chinese products

Cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footwear, watches — these are part of a list of 450 categories of products made in China that will be boycotted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) over “continued border skirmishes”.

Condemning China for its “military aggression” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, which led to the killing of three Indian soldiers Monday night, the CAIT said it has decided to aggressively step up its nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods.

The traders’ body Tuesday released a list of over 450 broad categories of commodities, which have over 3,000 Chinese products.

“CAIT strongly condemns China for their military aggression across the LAC in Ladakh wherein three Indian soldiers lost their lives. In the wake of these continued border skirmishes with China, the CAIT has decided to step up its nationwide movement against the boycott of Chinese goods, which was launched on 10 June under its campaign ‘Bhartiya Samaan-Hamara Abhimaan’,” said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT general secretary.

“Taking the campaign forward, the CAIT today has released a broad list of over 450 broad categories of commodities to boycott Chinese goods and promote the use of Indian goods,” he added.