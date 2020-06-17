Chennai Super Kings suspends official team doctor for mocking Indian soldiers

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended its official team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, for mocking the Indian soldiers martyred at the Ladakh standoff by hands of Chinese army.

On Tuesday, after the news of the Indian soldiers losing their lives while fighting Chinese forces in Galwan valley, Ladakh broke, when people expressed shock and anger, Dr Madhu Thottappillil, who was the official team doctor of the Chennai Super Kings, joked whether the coffins of the martyred soldiers will come with a “PM CARES” sticker on them.

In a bid to make fun of the PM CARES fund which is being utilised to manufacture ventilators amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Thottappillil made the distasteful comment.

Following this, Chennai Super Kings, on Wednesday, regretted the tweet which was in poor taste and said that they have suspended his services.