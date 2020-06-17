Chinese PLA commanding officer, 40 Chinese soldiers killed in LAC clash : Official Report Out

Sources said on Wednesday that the Commanding Officer of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) unit, which was involved in the violent face-off with Indian Army troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, was among those killed in the hand-to-hand combat along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources said the Indian assessment is that the Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent clash that took place over several hours on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers who have been evacuated from the clash site on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan River. Further, India has also reported increased Chinese helicopter movement in the area to airlift the dead and the injured, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The Indian troops who were involved in the clash are reported to have told their seniors about a significant number of casualties on the Chinese side.

Sources said while it is difficult to specify the exact number of those killed and wounded on the Chinese side, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40.

It may be noted that 20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel were martyred in the violent faceoff – first Indian deaths on the India-China de-facto border in 45 years.