Coronavirus : 23-year-old suspected Covid19 patient commits suicide

A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida committed suicide on Monday by jumping off from a hospital building, where she was admitted. According to report , the woman was COVID-19 suspect and she was admitted to ESIC Hospital in Sector 24. The cops said that her report came positive for the virus on Tuesday.

According to the report, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Hospital staff said that the woman was suffering was pneumonia. She was kept in the isolation ward. But before her COVID-19 test on Monday, she took her life by jumping from a window on the seventh floor.

The woman, a Noida resident, had asked her father to bring her juice and when he left, she took the extreme step. Her family told police that she was “upset for a while due to her deteriorating health.”