Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE on Tuesday announced 346 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s infection tally to 42,982.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also announced two more deaths, taking total fatalities to 293. The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the COVID-19 infected patients who are still under treatment.

The new cases were detected through 38,000 tests conducted across the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 732 people infected with the virus have made full recovery, pushing the total recovered cases to 28,861. There are 14, 121 active cases receiving medication at the medical facilities across the country.