Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE Dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar and UAE Dirham. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and escalating tensions between Indian and Chinese troops near the border has weighed upon the Indian rupee

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 76.21 and fell further to 76.25 against US dollar, down 5 paise over its last close of 76.20 per US dollar on Tuesday. Indian rupee is trading at 20.74 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 96.97.