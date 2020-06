Four Indian soldiers in critical condition after Ladakh clash,says Report

According to news agency ANI, four soldiers remain critical. It may be recalled that 20 Indian soldiers had beeb martyred in the violent clash at the Galwan Valley.

The news agency while citing sources also said that 43 Chinese soldiers were killed in the violent skirmish. While several outlets in China had confirmed that there were casualties on the Chinese side, none had put a number to it. However, the radio intercepts picked up by India indicate that there were 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

Meanwhile an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16. While India lost 20 soldiers, including a colonel, there are chances that the casualty rate may rise. This is because many are injured. Some soldiers are still missing and some of them who were taken captive were released following talks by both sides. Sources say that the Chinese were present in large numbers and were armed with nail studded iron rods and stones.