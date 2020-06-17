HBD Lisa Hayden : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Here are some interesting, lesser known facts about Lisa Haydon that show she’s so much more than a hot face.

Lisa Haydon was originally named Elisabeth Marie Haydon, by her Australian mother Anna Haydon and Malayalee father Venkat.

Lisa Haydon was always passionate about yoga even as a kid. She studied psychology and took up modeling offers in Australia as a side job. It was only in 2007 that she moved to India and blessed the entertainment industry.

Not many know that Lisa Haydon also owns a brand of organic beauty products. It’s called ‘Naked’ and it sells body lotions.

Her first ever TV commercial happened in Australia for an anti-stretch marks cream. In India, her first TV commercial was for Hyundai i20. And like they say, there was no looking back.

Anil Kapoor spotted Lisa Haydon in a coffee shop and signed her on for her first ever Bollywood film ‘Aisha’. She went to New York to train as an actor for three months before she started shooting for the film.

She idolizes Usain Bolt and running is an extremely important part of her workout regime.