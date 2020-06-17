India becomes founding member of Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence

India has joined the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU) and Australia as one of the founding members of the newly launched Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), reports said.

The development was made public by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) Ravi Shankar Prasad by taking to Twitter.

He said, “Delighted to announce that India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence or #GPAI today as a founding member. This multi-stakeholder international partnership will promote responsible and human-centric development and use of AI. #ResponsibleAI.”

As its founding member, India shall actively partake in the global development of AI and leverage its experience in the usage of digital technologies for inclusive growth, said a statement from the Government on the development.

The other nation members of the initiative include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. It aims to guide responsible development and usage of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.

The body will be headquartered in Paris by means of a Secretariat. Apart from this, it shall also have two established Centers of Expertise (CoE) in Montreal and Paris.