India-China border tensions : Congress demands PM Modi to call all party meet

A day after 20 Indian soldiers, including officers were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Congress on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation and call an all party meeting to discuss the situation.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took to twitter and wrote, “Respected Prime Minister, please address the sad nation. Please call an all party meeting to evolve a unified political posture amidst this national security crisis.”

Another Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha also opined that it is a time for great mature political consensus within India in responding to China’s dangerous aggression.

“This is a time for great mature political consensus within India in responding to China’s dangerous aggression. I don’t care if Modi made several outrageous rhetorical comments against our Congress or UPA government in the past. We must rise. Let’s be different. Let’s be one,” Jha said in a tweet.

The remarks of the Congress leaders came shortly after former party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi over his silence after 20 soldiers were reportedly killed by the Chinese Army in Galwan valley.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.