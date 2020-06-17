India-China border tensions : PM Modi calls all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on Friday at 5 pm to discuss the situation at the Galwan Valley.

Earlier, India’s top defence establishment authorities led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The meetings are being held a day after at least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The latest conflict is the biggest confrontation between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) since their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2020

Reports from various other sources indicate that the Chinese side too suffered significant casualties, including the Commanding Officer of the unit killed in the confrontation. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and reactions from the ongoing India-China border standoff today.