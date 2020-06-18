200-year-old Shiva Temple discovered during sand mining ; Watch Video

As per the latest reports, an ancient temple of Hindu deity Lord Nageshwara (Shiva) has been unearthed during the sand mining in Penna riverbed near Perumallapadu village. Reportedly, the 200-year-old Shiva Temple was well-known decades ago, but was filled with sand almost 80 years ago.

It is being said that when the Penna river changed its course of flow, the temple got buried under the sand and the villages shifted to the other side.

Referring to this, a local from Perumallapadu said that this 200-year-old temple was quite popular among the villagers. He added the elders of their villagers told them that this shrine was filled with sand 75-80 years ago. He mentioned the temple was later ruined and the villagers also shifted to the other side.

Regarding unearthing this 200-year-old temple, the resident added that one day a man from the village initiated to dig this temple out. The sanctum sanctorum is believed to be much deeper and the area in which it was found is Mukha Mantapam. He added that they are now planning to reconstruct the temple, yet they are still in a dilemma as to where it should be made. He emphasised that they need to check the condition and status of Lord Shiva’s Idol, and will seek advice from the elders and the priests.