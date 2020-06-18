“Anti-national to ask why. Sedition to ask how”: Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra questions Narendra Modi on Ladakh issue

Trinamool Congress has came down against Prime Minister narendra Modi over the Ladakh face off between Indian and Chienese army in which 20 Indian soildiers lost their life. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has said that it would be anti-national to seek answers from the union government. The MP took her social media account to attac the union government.

” Last time this happened in span of 1 week?

1. 20 deaths along LAC during a “de-escalation” mission

2. Friendliest neighbour unilaterally amends political map w/o talks

3. Indian deaths on 3 borders -China, Pak, Nepal.

Anti-national to ask why. Sedition to ask how”, Mahua Moitra tweeted.

“Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tomtomming “surgical strikes” of which we never saw any actual proof & now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent”, she again tweeted.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Sedition to ask how — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 17, 2020